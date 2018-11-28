BMX boy steals woman's laptop in Telford ride-by robbery

He rode by the woman in Summerhill, Sutton Hill, grabbed her laptop bag and made off with hit at about 10.25am yesterday.

The boy is described as about 15, white and of a slight build, wearing jeans and a dark grey tracksuit top.

He was on a dark BMX-style bike.

Police want witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101, referring to incident number 204s of November 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org