Shropshire police numbers: More presence on streets after ‘significant’ changes

West Mercia police say a recent recruitment drive will see more police in the county, after figures showed the force currently employs one full time officer for every 645 people.

Kevin Purcell, head of local policing for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, says the force is committed to having a "visible policing presence" in Shropshire's towns.

He said: “Our officers are incredibly busy and there is no doubt this has an impact on both them and our local communities, and on occasions this results in significant frustrations for our officers and staff who cannot get to deal with everything they would like to.

"Of course I think it goes without saying, we would always welcome more.

"For now, what we have to do is ensure we deliver the best possible service to our communities and this is important to us.

"I’m pleased to say our recent recruitment drive will see an additional 100 officers across the force with Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin allocated a share of these.

"This will also see any anticipated vacant posts filled."

He said the force has set up two new teams to more effectively deploy officers.

Advertising

And earlier this year the force released dozens of names and mobile phone numbers for Safer Neighbourhood Teams across Shropshire, seeking to "reconnect" with communities.

Mr Purcell continued: “We have set up a resolution team, who will, where appropriate, resolve matters by telephone or appointment at a local police station, providing a much more flexible service to our local communities.

"This approach has not only enabled fewer officers to deal with more demand but it has meant we could free up some patrol officers and introduce a local policing priority team (LPPT).

"The LPPT provide a visible policing response to tackle the issues that matter locally and focus on our local priorities."