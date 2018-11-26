Telford assault case dropped as witnesses refuse court

Tobias Graham, 27, was due to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court for possession of an offensive weapon, racially aggravated assault and assault by beating.

But prosecuting barrister Miss Lynette McClements, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service offers no evidence. The witnesses have refused to come.

"They did come when the trial was listed previously, but the defendant was not produced by the prison and the hearing couldn't go ahead."

The case related to an alleged incident at premises in High Street, Dawley.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Graham, of Lancaster Court, Dawley, that the matter would not be taken any further and he found him not guilty.

Graham, who is currently serving a prison term for a separate matter, will remain in custody.