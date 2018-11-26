Man rushed to hospital after suspected stabbing in Telford

Emergency services were called to Hadley Park Road, Leegomery, shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an assault on a man. An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"The man was treated on the scene and was then taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham."

This story is developing - please check back for updates.