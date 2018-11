Telford police were called to Shawbirch roundabout in the early hours of the morning.

Officers said the car crashed into the railings on the roundabout and the driver fled.

Called to a single car RTC on Shawbirch roundabout, driver had done a runner



Managed to bin it on the roundabout and took out the railings.



4 bald tyres & vodka bottles inside, can’t imagine why they crashed...#Seized the car



20450#Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/rW39TDPmt7 — Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) November 26, 2018

