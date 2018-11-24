Welshpool man had almost 3,000 images of children

Keith Martin Charles Simpson, 43 and of Salop Road, was subject to a police raid at his home on January 10 this year, where police found thousands of indecent images of children.

He faced five offences in total, and admitted them all at Welshpool Magistrates Court.

On Thursday he appeared before Mold Crown Court for sentencing, where a judge gave him an eight month jail sentence suspended for two years.

Between August 1, 2017, and January 11, 2018, Simpson was charged with making 395 images or videos of children in category A, 201 in category B and 2,357 in category C.

He also admitted charges of possessing 21 prohibited images of a child, and possessing an extreme animal pornographic image.

At the hearing at Welshpool Magistrates Court, prosecutor Rhian Jones said West Mercia Police were made aware of images being shared from an IP address, which investigations showed was from the defendant's home.

On January 10 a warrant was issued by police, and the raid took place at Simpson's home.

Further examination showed he had 235 category A images, and 160 videos, 161 category B images and 40 videos, and 2,306 category C images and 51 videos.

Of the material found, police classed 25 videos as extreme.

Some of the children in the material were as young as three years old.

Miss Jones said there were a number of aggravating features, which included the amount of images found, the fact that Simpson had searched for the images, and his comments made in interview.