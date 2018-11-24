Jailed: Man set fire to ex-partner's Telford home

Tyrone Pritchard was jailed for more than two years for setting fire to his ex-partner's rented Telford home.

The 27-year-old, who was subject to a restraining order preventing him from going to the property when he carried out the offence, blamed mental illness for his actions.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Nigel Booth told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "This case took place on January 13 this year. The defendant entered the home address of a lady that he had been in a relationship with.

"He entered when nobody was at home and used a cigarette lighter to cause damage to bedroom which had a cupboard with a combi boiler. Telephone equipment was melted because of the heat, the carpet got burned, and there was smoke damage to the window and inside the room.

"When the fire crew attended it seemed to them that the fire was already out and in fact when the defendant was arrested he told the police that he had put it out. And not only that, he had taken a photo of the curtain and sent it to the lady.

"She wasn't sure if the message was true, but became alarmed when she got a telephone call from a relative.

"The defendant said he had tried to contact the community mental health team, but didn't hear back from them. He had enough and set fire to the house."

Pritchard, who has been in custody since his arrest, pleaded guilty to offences of arson and burglary, and admitted breaching a restraining order made in June 2017 preventing him from contacting the victim in any way at an earlier hearing.

He was arrested in May 2017 for using violence to enter premises relating to the same woman. For that offence he was jailed for four months suspended for two years in June 2017.

Mr Booth read aloud the victim's impact statement in which the woman explained that since the fire she has suffered from anxiety and depression, and ended up in a women's refuge. She also lost her rental deposit due to the damage.

She also stated: "I worry that Tyrone may find me or make somebody else come and find me. By going to the house he made it clear that he had disregard for the restraining order. I don't know what more I can do to protect myself and my children."

Miss Debra White, defending, said: "I would submit that his setting fire to something was a sign that he was not coping."

She asked the court to give Pritchard, of no fixed abode, credit for his guilty pleas.

For arson Judge Peter Barrie jailed him for two years, for breach for 12 months, the suspended sentence was activated adding a further four months to the sentence that will run concurrently. He must serve half before being released on licence.

The burglary matter will lie on file.