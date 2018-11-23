Man who punched stranger in bar must pay over £2,000

David Richard Roberts admitted assaulting William Ratcliffe in Builth Wells on July 26, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 40 year-old, of Blackwood, Berriew, near Welshpool, called into the White Horse pub in the town centre after spending time with family and friends at the show.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said victim Mr Ratcliffe had drunk at bars on the showground with friends before going into Builth Wells town centre for a drink at the White Horse Public House.

Later in the evening he was struck to the right side of his face above his upper lip, which led to him being covered in blood. His friends called an ambulance and he was taken to hospital.

The following morning he returned home and was angry and upset about what had happened to him. By then Roberts had telephoned one of Mr Ratcliffe’s friends to admit he had thrown the punch.

Later in the day Mr Ratcliffe was taken to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, where he had 12 stitches to his upper lip. He recalled then that he had heard someone swear and say ‘the wrong guy’.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Ratcliffe said he felt down about the attack and felt he did not deserve it. He said he couldn’t eat for a while and was in pain and discomfort and did not want to go out.

In interview, Roberts said he was embarrassed and ashamed by what happened and said it was not something a man in his 40s should be doing.

He said he had been pushed and shoved when he was trying to get to the bar and he just snapped and struck out. He said there was no intention of hitting anyone and he was not proud of hitting someone.

Mitigating, Gareth Walters said Roberts had shown remorse by phoning a member of Mr Ratcliffe’s family the following day and owning up to what he had done.

He said Ratcliffe was embarrassed by his actions and admitted he could have struck the wrong person – someone who was not pushing him.

“It was one punch and there was no intent but the injury caused was quite serious,” said Mr Walters.

Roberts, a farmer, who also has a forestry business in partnership with others, is married with children.

Magistrates fined him £1,066 and ordered him to pay £1,000 compensation, £85 costs and a £106 surcharge.