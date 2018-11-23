Arrests and warrants on day of action - with pictures

Dyfed-Powys Police holds the days of action around twice a year, which sees officers deployed on special operations within different areas of policing.

It happened all across the region yesterday, with foot patrol officers stopping and searching people as well as going to businesses to talk about fraud prevention and with known drug users in the area.

In Welshpool, officers and neighbourhood policing teams were actively on patrol throughout the day, with one team executing a drugs raid in the Coed-y-Bryn area of the town.

Officers in a briefing at Welshpool Police Station

A team of eight officers were given a briefing at Welshpool Police Station around 11am, when they were run through what to do and what the operation entailed.

As Inspector Jonathan Rees explained, it came following intelligence from the public.

He believes the warrant and the whole day of action is way of showing the public that police are there.

He said: "This day of action involves many different things from the police from stop searches, to raising awareness with different people, to these warrants.

Police vehicles outside the property

"The force likes to do around two a year, and it shows the public that there is a police presence and we are here.

"There are beat officers and NPT officers out all day, and carrying out various activities.

"One other thing that does take police is appealing for information on certain people and picking people up who are maybe wanted on a recall to prison."

One of the main focuses of the day was the drugs raid, executed around 11.30am.

A powdered class B substance found inside the property

A police van and 4x4 took off from the station, pulling up outside an address with one officer armed with gear to smash down the door.

After manoeuvring down the garden at the back of the property, officers smashed the door and made their way in to the clustered property.

Officers searched the property, which was wired with CCTV at the front, but found no occupants present.

Wires showing the electricity has been bypassed

However a thorough search got under way to see if there were any drugs on the premises.

One of the first major finds involved wires put in place to bypass the electricity, which suggests something may be untoward.

An officer smashes the door before officers enter the property

PS Greg Lovatt said: "That was extremely dangerous, because that can overheat and there is a row of houses down the road."

The warrant was in relation to the supply of both class A and B drugs, and after around 40 minutes PS Lovatt appeared from the property with a small bag of white powder.

Officers continued to search the cluttered property, however nothing is found in the attic.

An electricity company was called to sort out the issues regarding the bypassing of the electricity system, with the housing association also attending the property.

PS Lovatt added: "What will happen now is we will board up the property and make it secure.

Police at the house

"Then information will be left for the tenants to get in touch, or they will be located for the offences of bypassing the electricity."

He also explained that around three warrants are executed in Welshpool on average every week.

Elsewhere, officers and PCSOs were out across Welshpool, with some in the centre of the town providing information on cyber crime and rogue traders.

Inspector Rees added: "Today is about reassurance to the public, and showing there is a presence in towns."