Shrewsbury man with Hepatitis C admits spitting at hospital staff who tried to help him

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man has admitted spitting at staff attempting to treat him at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Andrew Lesley, 48, who has the liver condition hepatitis C pleaded guilty to offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated harassment, assaulting a police officer in the executing of their duty, assault by beating, and possession of cannabis on August 28.

The defendant, of Montrose Place, Bicton Heath, was granted conditional bail following the hearing on Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The case was adjourned until January 11 for reports.

