'Our town is patrolled by criminals, not police': Bridgnorth councillors to quiz top officer on crime fears

The town council intends to invite Superintendent Tom Harding to a future meeting.

At a meeting of the council on Tuesday night, Councillor Connie Baines said: "People are getting very worried about the crime levels in Bridgnorth and the non policing in this area.

"At the moment our town is being patrolled by criminals, not the police."

Councillor Julia Buckley said she did not believe that the police force was getting an accurate reflection of crimes in the town because some were not being reported.

Issues

She said the meeting would allow councillors to put across the issues they were aware of.

The matter was raised after West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion wrote to the town council to offer thanks for taking part in this year's town and parish council survey.

In the letter, he said it was pleasing to see that there were some positive relationships between the police and councils, but police visibility needs to be a 'key area of focus'.

Mr Campion said: "I understand the importance of a visible police presence for our communities, and have invested in protecting the frontline, including 100 additional officers, who will contribute to the visible and accessible service which our communities expect and deserve.

"Through my Safer West Mercia Plan, and alongside the chief constable, I am also working to address some of the more specific issues such as road safety and rural crime, which are key priorities for all."