Menu

Advertising

Wem wounding charge denied by three men

By Deborah Hardiman | Wem | Crime | Published:

Three men have appeared in court accused of assaulting a man in Wem and damaging cars.

Liam Quelch, 18, Benjamin Golding, 19, and George Valentine, 18, all denied wounding with intent.

Quelch and Valentine both denied damaging criminal property.

The case, heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court, relates to an incident where a Mitsubishi and a Ford Fiesta were allegedly damaged on October 15.

Quelch, of Low Hill Gardens, and Valentine, of New Street, both in Wem were granted bail until the trial which is due to be held on April 8. Golding, also of Low Hill Gardens, was remanded in custody until then.

Crime News Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News