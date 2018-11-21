Wem wounding charge denied by three men

Liam Quelch, 18, Benjamin Golding, 19, and George Valentine, 18, all denied wounding with intent.

Quelch and Valentine both denied damaging criminal property.

The case, heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court, relates to an incident where a Mitsubishi and a Ford Fiesta were allegedly damaged on October 15.

Quelch, of Low Hill Gardens, and Valentine, of New Street, both in Wem were granted bail until the trial which is due to be held on April 8. Golding, also of Low Hill Gardens, was remanded in custody until then.