Shadow soldiers that helped raise funds for war memorials snapped in Ludlow

Plywood 'shadow soldiers' have been appearing around Ludlow as a solemn reminder of the 143 men from the town who did not return from the conflict.

They are being hand-made by town councillor Graeme Perks and painted by Robert Bradley, whose great uncle was among the town's fallen soldiers.

The process of creating each soldier takes three hours, and they are being sold to raise funds for the town's war memorials committee.

But just over a week after Remembrance Sunday a second soldier, on Parys Road, has been found deliberately damaged – after one was snapped in half days before the centenary.

When the first soldier was broken some residents expressed hope that the damage had been caused by strong winds.

But after a second incident in just over a week, Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: "Last night, winds did not get above six kilometres per hour.

"That's not enough to ruffle your hair let alone to snap a silent soldier.

"Anti-social behaviour on a weekend night along Parys Road is not unusual. Discarded chip cartons, pizza boxes, even McDonalds boxes and beakers. And on most Sunday mornings a couple of heaps of vomit.

"I don’t believe for one moment this soldier was felled by the wind. It was an act of mindless and disrespectful vandalism."

As well as the shadow soldier, a Royal British Legion silent soldier at Henley Road Cemetery was also found damaged, seemingly by a car.

A town council spokesperson called it "a thoughtless and careless act".