Menu

Advertising

Newport man pleads guilty to making more than 4,000 indecent child images

By Deborah Hardiman | Newport | Crime | Published:

A Newport man has admitted making more than 4,000 indecent images of children.

Marc James Watkins, 24, of Deer Park Drive, pleaded guilty to six offences of making indecent photographs, some described as being in the most serious category.

He also pleaded guilty to four offences relating to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity over social media networks, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The offences took place from 2011 to 2016.

He will be sentenced in the new year and was granted conditional bail until January.

Crime News Newport Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News