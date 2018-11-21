Newport man pleads guilty to making more than 4,000 indecent child images

Marc James Watkins, 24, of Deer Park Drive, pleaded guilty to six offences of making indecent photographs, some described as being in the most serious category.

He also pleaded guilty to four offences relating to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity over social media networks, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The offences took place from 2011 to 2016.

He will be sentenced in the new year and was granted conditional bail until January.