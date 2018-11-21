Menu

Advertising

Man admits stealing car from a property in Wombourne

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a car from a property in Wombourne.

Anthony Everitt admitted the theft of an Audi and an electronic watch, aggravated burglary and attempted theft of a BMW on July 2.

The case relates to an incident were an axe, a sledgehammer and a base ball bat were allegedly wielded.

Everitt, 40, of Achilles Close, Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, originally denied the charges, but changed his plea at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week.

He was remanded in custody until January 4 when he will be sentenced.

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News