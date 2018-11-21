Man admits stealing car from a property in Wombourne

Anthony Everitt admitted the theft of an Audi and an electronic watch, aggravated burglary and attempted theft of a BMW on July 2.

The case relates to an incident were an axe, a sledgehammer and a base ball bat were allegedly wielded.

Everitt, 40, of Achilles Close, Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, originally denied the charges, but changed his plea at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week.

He was remanded in custody until January 4 when he will be sentenced.