Driver with no licence led police on 50mph chase through Shrewsbury

Anthony Cavanagh, who has no driving licence, was also banned from the road for 16 months after he was pursued by officers who spotted him acting suspiciously at the wheel of a black Volvo on February 2.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Robert Edwards told Shrewsbury Crown Court that he was followed along several streets including First Avenue, Whitchurch Road, Featherbed Lane and York Road at about 3.10pm.

He said the the officers were on mobile patrol in Albert Road when they first saw the defendant driving towards them. But when he spotted the patrol car he made a sudden right turn and they decided to follow him.

Mr Edwards said the Volvo was driven at speeds of 50mph in a 30mph in a mainly residential area at a busy time when families wee collecting children from school.

“This case involves a course of dangerous driving through a predominantly residential area of Shrewsbury lasting for about 10 minutes during which the defendant drove the motor vehicle at excessive speed, contravening road legislation, going round islands the wrong way, and generally driving dangerously,” he said.

The court heard the pursuit, which also saw the defendant drive the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ sign, came to an end when he turned into Mortimer Road, a dead end.

“The defendant reversed on to the grass and the wheels became stuck. He got out and was pursued and arrested a few feet from the vehicle,” Mr Edwards added.

The court heard that in mitigation the 27-year-old, currently a serving prisoner, accepted his behaviour was an aggravating factor. Cavanagh was jailed for 20 months in April for an offence of handling stolen goods and he has convictions dating to 2006.

In his police interview he admitted being the driver and owner of the Volvo and that the manner of his driving had been dangerous. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence and having no insurance at an earlier hearing.

For the latest offences Judge Mr Recorder Ben Phillips jailed Cavanagh for eight months to run consecutive to the sentence for handling.

He also disqualified him from driving for 16 months.