Victims' commissioner targets tech giants during Telford visit

The Baroness said deterrence messages should be sent to those who search the web for terms linked to child sexual exploitation.

She was visiting the town to see a play tackling issues of grooming and child sexual exploitation at Telford Park School in Stirchley.

The play, which was funding by police and crime commissioner John Campion and Telford & Wrekin Council, is for pupils aged 13 and 14.

The Baroness also got the opportunity to meet with Axis, the Telford-based counselling service dedicated to helping those that have suffered sexual abuse.

Baroness Newlove said: “Too many victims suffer years of abuse before having the courage to report it. We need to make sure that we have the support in place to help those victims rebuild their lives and recover from the trauma of the crimes committed against them.

"Many have been let down by the institutions that were meant to protect them. We must not let them down again."

During her visit, Baroness Newlove targeted big tech companies.

“I want to see global tech companies being more proactive in removing child abuse imagery from their platforms," she said. "Experts believe that inbuilt programmes can block images and videos. Why are these not being used more widely? We also need to encourage tech companies to make more use of prominent deterrence messages, which target users who google words or phrases clearly linked to images of abuse.

Advertising

“Too many perpetrators evade justice by using sophisticated technology. Only by bringing together law enforcement with tech firms, can we try to shield children from predators.”

Baroness Newlove said she thought the play was a great idea, adding that schools should encourage children to learn more about healthy, safe relationships.

“I admire the Police and Crime Commissioner’s decision to commission a theatre company to perform at Telford Park School to warn youngsters about the dangers of child sexual abuse and stop them from becoming vulnerable for exploitation.

"We must encourage all schools to explain to children the importance about healthy, safe relationships to instil respect for themselves and their future children. Only by doing that can we safeguard children from those who are seeking to groom them. It also helps them to make wise life choices."

Advertising

Mr Campion said: “It was an absolute honour to welcome Baroness Newlove to Telford in order for her to see the work being done to tackle this horrific crime.

"CSE is a priority issue for West Mercia Police and myself, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to tackle the issue.

“I also want to make sure that funding is being earmarked for projects that support victims, but ultimately prevent them from becoming victims in the first place.”