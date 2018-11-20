Menu

Audi seized by police near Telford because driver had no insurance

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A silver Audi was seized by police near Telford after it was found the driver had no insurance.

The A4 was being driven along the B4176 by Sutton Maddock on Thursday.

It was pulled over by an officer patrolling the area and subsequent checks confirmed the car had no valid insurance.

Within an hour of it being stopped, the car was picked up by a recovery company.

If the owner wants their vehicle back, they will have to prove that they have insurance, MOT and valid tax for it. They will also have to show that they have a suitable driving licence and pay at least £150 to the recovery company.

Untaxed and uninsured vehicles can be reported to the police on 101.

