Armed police surround house in village near Shrewsbury

The incident, which police have said is domestic, is ongoing in Cross Houses, around four miles south-east of Shrewsbury.

Officers are speaking with the man, who is inside a house in The Chestnuts, and a cordon is in place.

Interactive map of the area:

Police said the man had claimed to be in possession of a firearm.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Local residents will see an increased police presence in the area as we deal with this incident and I would like to offer my reassurance we are doing all we can to ensure we bring the incident a to safe and peaceful resolution.”