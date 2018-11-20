Menu

Armed police surround house in village near Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Armed police have surrounded a house in a Shropshire village after a man claimed to have a gun.

The incident, which police have said is domestic, is ongoing in Cross Houses, around four miles south-east of Shrewsbury.

Officers are speaking with the man, who is inside a house in The Chestnuts, and a cordon is in place.

Police said the man had claimed to be in possession of a firearm.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Local residents will see an increased police presence in the area as we deal with this incident and I would like to offer my reassurance we are doing all we can to ensure we bring the incident a to safe and peaceful resolution.”

