Driver jailed after dangerous chase

Zacharias Little, 27, hit a police car, turned into a blind bend and careered down a residential street at 70mph during the pursuit in his Audi A3.

After giving police the slip, he returned home.

Prosecutor Rachel Pennington told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Little had been driving in Shrewsbury town centre at around 9.30pm on December 29, 2017, when he came across a road blocked by police, who were dealing with another motorist.

She said: “The officers had stopped between King Street and Clifford Street. They tapped on his window and told him he couldn’t go through. One of them noticed that he appeared to under the influence of a substance. The defendant then reversed away in a panicked manner.”

A 17-mile pursuit then took place lasting 20 minutes in and around Shrewsbury.

Stingers were deployed, a police helicopter was requested and four police vehicles were involved in the chase.

Little drove down the 30mph Wenlock Road at 70mph, before heading for country roads in Atcham.

He careered past roundabouts without slowing down, before hitting speeds of 95mph on the old A5.

He turned into a blind bend at speed at Atcham, and officers said that had someone been approaching from the opposite direction there would have been a “very serious” collision.

After two stinger attempts were ineffective, Little made his way back towards Shrewsbury town centre.

Ms Pennington added: “Officers were told that if he went into the centre the pursuit must end because it was the festive period and there were a lot of revellers in the town.”

Little, however, turned left on Old Potts Way towards Asda before approaching the column roundabout.

A police car parked to block his route through to Belvidere, but Little mounted the kerb and forced his way past, smashing into the officer’s car on his way through.

Officers later caught up with him at his parents’ house in Belvidere, where he had stripped to his boxers.

Ms Pennington said: “They saw this as an attempt to make them believe he had been there all night.”

He was arrested and tested positive for cocaine.

Little, whose address was given as Wagon Lane, Solihull, later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He had previously been convicted of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs in September 2016, and was given a conditional discharge for that offence.

Paul Smith, defending Little, said: “He’s had a cocaine addiction for some time. He’s had two occasions where he has been at Changes UK (a voluntary charity that helps addicts).”

He also said one of Little's counsellors insisted he was “motivated” to get help.

Judge Jeremy Baker jailed Little for nine months and disqualified him from driving for two years and four-and-a-half months.

He told Little: “Due to the seriousness of your driving and your conviction history, you do present a danger to the public.”