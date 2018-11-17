Menu

Blaze wrecks car in Telford street

By Ian Harvey | Donnington | Crime | Published:

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a car was wrecked in a blaze.

The burned-out car. Photo: @DonningtonCops

The burned-out car was found in Wellington Road, Donnington.

Anyone with information should call police on 101quoting reference 858s161118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

