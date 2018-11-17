Advertising
Blaze wrecks car in Telford street
Police in Telford are appealing for information after a car was wrecked in a blaze.
The burned-out car was found in Wellington Road, Donnington.
Anyone with information should call police on 101quoting reference 858s161118.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
'The worst that life can throw at you: Father's tribute to Telford man killed by boy, 16, with cricket bat
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.