Man carrying knife in Telford town centre is jailed

Craig Mayhew, 36, of no fixed abode was jailed less than 24 hours after been arrested.

He was stopped by officers on patrol in the town centre on Wednesday when he was found to be in possession of five inch, black handled knife. He told officers he had found it and was going to hand in however officers were able to prove otherwise.

Mayhew arrested, charged with possession of a bladed article and remanded in custody.

Yesterday he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court where he was sentenced to six months in prison.

Local Policing Commander for Telford & Wrekin, Superintendent Tom Harding, said: "I've got teams working tirelessly to drive down the number of incidents involving knives across Telford even further and am pleased the courts have reinforced our commitment with this custodial sentence.

"I hope this sends a message to anyone who considers carrying a knife you will be caught and more than likely sent to prison."