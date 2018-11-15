150 West Mercia Police staff assaulted in just three months

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion revealed the figures as part of the Behind the Badge campaign to understand the impact assaults can have on emergency workers and their families.

Between July and September this year, there were 152 incidents when officers and staff were on duty – which equates to 1.6 assaults per day.

The figures also show that in 46 of the incidents, someone was injured.

On Tuesday, the Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill came into force which gives courts the power to impose stronger sentences for attacks on staff from the emergency services.

The change in legislation means judges can double the maximum sentence for an assault on an emergency worker from six to 12 months in prison.

Mr Campion said: "We must never lose sight of the fact that police officers, and all those who do an extraordinary role in protecting us, are ordinary people, with ordinary lives. We must never underestimate the impact that assaults can have not only on those who are assaulted but on their loved ones, and those around them.

"My commitment and my drive is to continue to encourage people to see Behind the Badge. This is a landmark step in ensuring the full weight of the law will support those who are unfortunately assaulted in the course of their duties.”