Menu

Advertising

Pair deny Shrewsbury corrosive liquid attack

By Aimee Jones | Harlescott | Crime | Published:

Two men have denied wounding another man in an attack in Shrewsbury.

Ian Poulton, 39, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, pleaded not guilty to throwing a corrosive fluid and wounding with intent at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Matthew Williams, 33, of Worcester Road, Shrewsbury, also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

A trial date has been set for April 1, 2019.

Crime News Harlescott Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

News reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering North Shropshire, including Ellesmere, Whitchurch and Wem.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News