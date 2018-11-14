Advertising
Pair deny Shrewsbury corrosive liquid attack
Two men have denied wounding another man in an attack in Shrewsbury.
Ian Poulton, 39, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, pleaded not guilty to throwing a corrosive fluid and wounding with intent at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Matthew Williams, 33, of Worcester Road, Shrewsbury, also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.
A trial date has been set for April 1, 2019.
