Motorway madness: Drink-driver from Telford flees over six lanes after smashing his car into barrier

Brett Gilham, 30, of Bronte Close, Wellington, was jailed for 15 months after admitting to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle, and today dramatic footage of the crash was released by police to hammer home the recklessness of Gilham's actions.

Gilham is seen smashing his VW Golf into a roadworks barrier before attempting to escape.

He staggers from his car and then runs across both carriageways of the motorway, forcing speeding traffic to come to a halt, before collapsing on the opposite embankment.

Gilham was found to have 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system – above the legal limit of 80mg – after the crash in the morning rush hour on the M3 near Chobham, Surrey, in April last year.

His car was severely damaged in the accident and was written off.

After he was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court, Surrey Police released the footage to show the dramatic effects of drink driving.

Inspector Ken Bates from Surrey’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Brett Gilham showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users by getting behind the wheel while drunk.

“This collision could have had far worse consequences, such as the loss of his life, or his two passengers, who were fortunate to escape without serious injury.

“The drink driving element of this case is reckless enough without then running across live lanes of motorway traffic, which could have caused a crash or resulted in Gilham being hit.

“If you’re going to drink, or think you may still be over the limit, just get someone else to drive – it is as simple as that and may save your life or others.”

Gilham was initially disqualified last month from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140, but the court reviewed this and it was decided to add an additional three years to Gilham’s disqualification.