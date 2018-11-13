Menu

Woman, 19, who named anonymous rape victims gets fine for missed probation meetings

By Keri Trigg | Crime | Published:

A teenager who named anonymous victims in a rape case on Facebook has been fined for missing probation appointments.

Ashley Pitchford, 19, was given sentenced in April this year for a malicious communications offence over the social media post.

She was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was told she would have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days as part of the order.

But Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Pitchford, of Lodge Court, Donnington Wood, Telford, had failed to attend some of her appointments.

Judge Peter Barrie ordered her to pay a £60 fine and £75 costs, saying it was a “warning” to ensure that she attends all future sessions.

