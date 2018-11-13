Shropshire motorists asked for opinion on number plate recognition technology

West Mercia Police have launched the online survey, which is set to take place over the next six weeks.

It will give those who live or travel through the West Mercia area the chance to have their say on their views and understanding of how ANPR is used to tackle crime.

The technology is used to help detect, deter and disrupt criminality at a local, force, regional and national level, including tackling travelling criminals, organised crime groups and terrorists.

ANPR provides lines of enquiry and evidence in the investigation of crime and is used by forces throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The aim of the survey is to develop a broader view of public perceptions and understanding of police use of ANPR, allowing West Mercia Police to inform and engage with communities around its future use.

To take part in the survey visit bit.ly/2Ffo9jS