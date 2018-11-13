Police investigating film of Telford bouncer 'punching woman' outside bar

The incident happened outside the Station Hotel, in Wellington, and was caught on film and put on social media.

The video shows a dispute happening inside the bar as the doorman, who has a badge on his sleeve, grabs the woman by the arm and pulls her outside.

He is then seen clenching his fist, mouthing and pointing his finger at her.

The woman moves forward towards him and appears to receive two blows directly to the face from his clenched fist.

He then appears to take another at which point she stumbles backwards and appears dazed.

At that point other people can be seen spilling out of the front door following Saturday's incident.

The images posted on a Telford Neighbourhood Watch Facebook site by a bystander have so far attracted more than 160,000 views.

West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We're aware of the video and are carrying out enquiries into a report of an assault at the Station Hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The incident happened around 12.30am in the morning. Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 32s 101118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."