Man, 71, guilty over motorway crash which killed two women

James Graham Davies pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to charges of causing the deaths of Barbara Jones and Mary Evans by dangerous driving.

The charges follow a collision between his Vauxhall Meriva car and a Mercedes van on the M42 between junctions 9 and 10 on the M42 in the early hours of January 5.

It is believed Davies, 71, of Sguar Heulwen, was on his way to Birmingham Airport at the time with the two women in the back of his car and another passenger, Ms Jones’ partner, in the front.

Following the collision at around 3.20am, Ms Jones, a Welshpool pub landlady, and her friend Ms Evans were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Darron Whitehead said that Davies wanted to be sentenced straight away, and a pre-sentence report had already been prepared.

But he pointed out that Barbara Jones’ family, not expecting the case to reach a conclusion, were not at court, but wished to attend for the hearing.

Mr Whitehead added that there was no impact statement from the families of either woman.

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano adjourned the case for those statements to be obtained, and to give Ms Evans’ family the opportunity to attend for the next hearing.

Davies was granted bail until then, and was made subject to an interim driving disqualification.