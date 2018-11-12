Burglary averted after man spotted peering through Shifnal letterbox

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a resident of Mountford Way, Shifnal heard a noise at his front door.

When he came down, he saw a man in a hooded top looking through his letterbox. When the man realised he had been spotted, he ran away.

The man is described as being in his twenties, with light coloured hair and wearing dark clothing. He had a slim build.

Four police patrols were sent to the area in an effort to find the man, but nobody could be seen in the area.

Now officers are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody with details of the man should call police on 101 citing incident number 0124S 111118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org