Menu

Advertising

Women vandalise Oswestry poppy display

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Vandals tore down a remembrance display from a school's railings in the early hours.

Two women were involved in pulling down ceramic poppies that had been tied up outside Oswestry School's Bellan House site on Church Street.

It happened just after 3am this morning, the day before Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The poppies had been dumped on the school site near the railings.

A red liquid was sprayed on the school's sign

A red liquid was also sprayed on a school sign.

Oswestry police urged anyone with information to contact police on 101 regarding incident number 0082S of November 10.

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News