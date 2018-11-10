Women vandalise Oswestry poppy display

Two women were involved in pulling down ceramic poppies that had been tied up outside Oswestry School's Bellan House site on Church Street.

It happened just after 3am this morning, the day before Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The poppies had been dumped on the school site near the railings.

A red liquid was sprayed on the school's sign

A red liquid was also sprayed on a school sign.

Oswestry police urged anyone with information to contact police on 101 regarding incident number 0082S of November 10.