Thieves steal Land Rover from Shropshire town

By Keri Trigg | Cleobury Mortimer | Crime | Published:

A Land Rover Discovery was stolen overnight from a residential street.

It was taken from outside an address in Langland Road, Cleobury Mortimer, between 7pm on Wednesday and 5.15 am on Thursday.

The vehicle is green and has a registration ending 'EEA'.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

