Thieves steal Land Rover from Shropshire town
A Land Rover Discovery was stolen overnight from a residential street.
It was taken from outside an address in Langland Road, Cleobury Mortimer, between 7pm on Wednesday and 5.15 am on Thursday.
The vehicle is green and has a registration ending 'EEA'.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.
