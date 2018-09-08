Telford 20 year old 'caught with heroin, crack and cash'

Takudzwa Kumire was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car parked up in the Woodside area of Telford at about 2.40am on July 16, 2017 when police officers on patrol pulled over.

A jury heard that a mobile phone, a small plastic bag containing packages of drugs and £104 cash were seized from the defendant during the incident.

Prosecuting barrister Ms Frances Willmott said: “This case is going to be a short and simple one about whether or not this person had drugs on them intending to supply them to other people.

“Takudzwa Kumire was arrested in the early hours of July 16 last year in possession of cocaine and heroin. There were 12 wraps in total.

“The driver with him had an open wrap of cocaine on her lap.

“It is agreed that the defendant had a mobile phone in his hand when he was arrested.”

Ms Willmott said Kumire, 20, of Burford, Woodside, was arrested by officers on patrol in the area.

She said: “They saw a Renault Megane in a layby near the allotments near Woodside Avenue.”

The officers approached the car and spoke to the occupants, Kumire in the front passenger seat and the driver Lindsay Buttery, and both appeared “extremely nervous”, Ms Willmott told Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Kumire denied two offences of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply at a previous hearing.

Ms Willmott said: “The defendant had a small plastic bag in his hand which he was trying to put down his trousers and he had a phone which was ringing.

“One of the officers shouted to him to keep his hands where he could see them, but he continued. The officer dragged him from the car and seized a small plastic bag with several wraps. Some contained a white powder substance and some a dark powder substance.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.”

She said the substances were analysed and each found to be equivalent to £10 deals.

While checks of the text messages on the mobile phone suggested it had been used to “facilitate the supply of drugs”.

The jury also heard that Kumire gave a negative drug test when he was arrested and taken to the Malinsgate Police Station, in Telford.

The trial continues.