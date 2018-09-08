Teenager hospitalised after Ellesmere stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 19-year-old was stabbed around 12.15am this morning in New Wharf Road.

The teen was sat in a stationery vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who punched him. He later realised he had suffered a stab wound and received hospital treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Mathew Crisp, from Shropshire CID, said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night as it may help with our enquiries."

Officers are in the area today to offer reassurance and carry out inquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 20s 080918 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.