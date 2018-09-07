JAILED: Telford man beat up TV repairman after mistaking him for love rival

Short-tempered Jack Rayson flew into a rage after finding the other man at his girlfriend’s Telford flat, Judge Peter Barrie heard.

But the unfortunate victim had been called to the address to repair damage caused to the television cables by the furious defendant the previous day, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 23-year-old grabbed a knife from inside the premises and used it to threaten the engineer while taking the man’s phone on November 5 last year.

The defendant ran off but came back soon afterwards to return the mobile, probably after checking its calls history to see if the visitor had been in regular contact with the girlfriend.

Mr Kevin Jones, defending, confirmed: “He was angry after finding another man at the flat when he called in the morning.”

Rayson was convicted after a Shrewsbury Crown Court trial of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife and was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports.

He was already under investigation for two earlier drug offences when he committed these offences, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Police, who had called at the home of his mother in Chiltern Gardens, Telford on an unrelated matter, found 19 cannabis plants being grown under a hydroponic system in an upstairs room on May 17 last year, revealed Mr Hunter Gray, prosecuting.

Advertising

The crop was worth up to £4,500 in street deals.

He was released pending further inquiries and on September 2 was seen parking his Vauxhall Corsa at the Brookside Centre by a police officer who noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle where he found £3,000 worth of skunk.

Rayton, of no fixed address who had seven previous convictions involving 18 separate offences, admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply, producing cannabis and making a threatening phone call.

Judge Peter Barrie jailed him for three years eight months and told the defendant: “You have a problem controlling your temper and too easily resort to threats and violence.”



