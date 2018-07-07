Jailed: Shrewsbury man 'used his teeth as weapon’ in bite attack on girlfriend

Michael Eccles, of Frankwell, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to his partner on February 25.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the pair, who had known each other for five years, had been out for the afternoon and the victim had been drinking.

On returning to her home in Shrewsbury, the pair began to argue, said Kevin Jones, prosecuting.

“They were in the bedroom and had been watching TV. The pair argued and began fighting. The defendant began biting her and pushing her.

"He bit her so many times they were all over her body. She punched him in the head to try to keep him off her,” Mr Jones said.

The victim cannot remember how the fight ended but she managed to get to the bathroom where she was able to call 999.

When officers arrived they found her standing in blood-soaked pyjamas.

At first Eccles said the victim had tried to stab him in the face, said Mr Jones.

Advertising

However, after speaking to her police arrested Eccles. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a number of bruises and bite marks to her thigh, buttocks and arms, some of which required stitches.

“There was significant bruising to her arms and wounds to her stomach,” said Mr Jones.

Fearful

In an impact statement to the court, the victim said that she feels anxious and can not leave the house. She is fearful of Eccles and depressed.

Advertising

“She cannot walk the dog or function properly,” said Mr Jones.

“There were at least five bite marks, the defendant used his teeth as a weapon.”

Adrian Roberts, for Eccles said that the defendant had not targeted the victim’s face, ears or throat but agreed it was a serious matter.

He said: “He accepts there had been incidents before but these did not result in the level of violence that there was on this occasion. He had a good job with Parcelforce before this happened and he is ashamed of what he has done.”

Recorder Stephen Thomas said that the case was a "very, very serious matter".

“You just lost it altogether and began biting her all over her body. This was a sustained and repeated assault.

“She was a particularly vulnerable person. She had problems with alcohol and she drunk and not in a position to defend herself.

“She sustained bite marks, two of which had to be dealt with by stitching. They were not life-threatening injuries but this was a very serious matter.”