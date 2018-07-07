Telford driver who hit pedestrian gets three points on licence

Brian Patterson was driving out of Tesco Madeley car park on the afternoon of December 6 when he hit Russell Lloyd, who works at the supermarket.

Patterson, aged 57, admitted during a trial at Telford Magistrates Court that he may have been distracted while pulling onto the main road to leave.

But he said the other man had “come out of nowhere” and had fallen to the ground without being hit.

Patterson denied a charge of driving without due care and attention, but was found guilty by magistrates.

Amy Davies, prosecuting, said: “People do not just come out of nowhere. He must have been there and you had not seen him.”

Magistrates in Telford heard that Patterson, of Hills Lane Drive, Madeley, had accused Mr Lloyd of “wanting to put a claim in”.

Mr Lloyd hurt his thigh, arm and knee, and was later taken to Princess Royal Hospital and was on crutches for several days.

Steven Meredith, defending, said: “He said he may have been distracted, but it was a momentary lapse of concentration.”

Magistrates handed Patterson £810 in charges and gave him three penalty points on his licence. Chairman of the bench Ms Maxine Japlin said: “You said you might have been distracted.

"A competent driver would have seen someone was on the zebra crossing.”