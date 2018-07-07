Man jailed for attack on wife

Ewan Proctor of Gloucester Avenue, Dawley, Telford had previously admitted causing actual bodily harm to his wife Louise on March 27.

The 34-year-old was jailed for 16 months when he appeared before Recorder Stephen Thomas at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday (THURS).

Samantha Powis, prosecuting said that relations had been strained between the couple for some time and on the afternoon of March 27, Proctor returned home and began to check his phone and then accused his wife of deleting his father's name.

"He thought she and his father were having a sexual relationship," said Miss Powis. "She denied that but he told her that he had had a conversation with his father which confirmed his fears. He then started to strangle her and she could not breathe. He pushed her and tried to bite her face. He bit her arm and she tried to push him away.

"He tried to strangle her again and she began to pass out. He stood on her body demanding that she told him the truth. He took a glass and said he was going to push it in her face. He said he would kill her.

"Luckily the neighbours heard her screams and they called the police. He continued to be aggressive to them. His wife was taken to hospital and there were a plethora of injuries. He had used his knee in her throat, using it as a weapon. She started to black out."

Ekwall Tiwana defending Proctor said that there had been lots of problems between the couple, who are now in the process of divorcing, and the problems were significant. "These were brought to a head in March when he accused her of having affair," said Mr Tiwana. "There is no doubt he requires help."

Recorder Thomas said: "There was a loss of control. You seem to have got it into your head that your partner was in some some way in a relationship with your father or other people. The assault was fuelled by drink and drugs. This was a horrific assault on your partner. You tried to strangle her. She almost passed out. You had your knee against her throat, you thumped her and bruised her. You used a glass to threaten her."

Recorder Thomas imposed a custodial sentence on Proctor of 16 months.