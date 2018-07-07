Menu

Lost handbag handed in . . . with £400 still inside

By Sue Austin | Welshpool | Published:

A lost handbag has been handed in to a police station - complete with £400 in cash still inside.

A woman lost her handbag in Welshpool town centre on Wednesday.

Within hours the bag was handed into Welshpool Police Station.

Police Sergeant Tom Marshall said: "It was handed into the police station having been found near the Royal Oak.

"It shows that there are some good honest people in the town who hand items like this in. Credit to the people of Welshpool.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

