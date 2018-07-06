Laughing gas handed into police to be destroyed

It comes after a warning to youths about the dangers of inhaling the drug known as laughing gas.

A spokesman said: "Just under 500 gas canisters were voluntarily handed to police by the owner of a retail premises in Whitchurch to be destroyed.

"It is against the law to sell these small canisters for the purpose of human consumption, and for good reason, they can cause serious and irreparable harm and sometimes death."

Whitchurch Police said they were aware of several groups of youths taking nitrous oxide after empty cylinders were found in Jubilee Park.