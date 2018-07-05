Anger after court plea for return of Shropshire remand hearings ignored

Crisis talks were held after remand hearings were moved from Shropshire to Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

The changes have led to long journeys for legal staff, police and witnesses.

Defendants who miss the one daily police bus from our county to Kidderminster end up being locked up for 24 hours in a police cell.

Solicitors were hopeful they could persuade officials to move the hearings back to Telford Magistrates’ Court – but have been told that the new arrangements must stay in place.

Stephen Scully, a solicitor with Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are without exception disappointed.

"We were hoping they would have had a rethink but now it will go on for another three to six months and people will suffer until they review it again.

“We were hoping the fact that they had sat round the table with us would mean they would look at all the problems we have raised and realise the system was not working and work with us.

"But now we feel that even though we told them it is not working they just want to carry on and the problems we have raised during the initial stages are not going away.”

Advertising

Critics, including unnamed magistrates, gave branded the system a “farce”. They say police time is being wasted and vulnerable defendants freed by the courts are being left miles from their homes with no transport.

The courts service insist the changes were made to “improve waiting times for victims and witnesses” and will remain pending further meetings.

A HM Courts and Tribunal Service spokesman said: “Following a public consultation, remand cases were moved to Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

"This was to improve waiting times for victims and witnesses. As a result of this initiative, additional trial courts have been listed which will reduce these waiting times. The Judicial Business Group will continue to work with all our partners.”