Three arrests after car stolen in street from Bridgnorth family

The family members were approached on Victoria Road by a group who took their keys and drove away in the car.

It happened at around 11.45pm on Sunday.

A 40-year-old mn and two youths, aged 16, and 19 were arrested and are in police custody. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Hancox said: “Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents as our enquiries into the burglary continue. If anyone has information that can help we would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 887s of July 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org