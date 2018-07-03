Menu

Ludlow woman to be tried over £31,000 stolen jewels

By Dominic Robertson | Ludlow | Crime | Published:

A Ludlow woman accused of stealing more than £31,000 of jewellery will face trial later this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Angela Evans, 52, of Bitterley, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, where she pleaded not guilty to one charge of theft.

The charge relates to the theft of jewellery valued at £31,300 between February 26, 2017, and April 8, 2017.

Recorder Stephen Thomas adjourned the case pending trial.

No specific date was set for the trial, which will take place no earlier than 12 weeks time.

Crime News Ludlow
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

