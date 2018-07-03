Advertising
Man 40 arrested over Telford indecent exposure
A 40-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a report of indecent exposure in Telford.
Police have confirmed the arrest in relation to an incident on Dawley High Street between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday, June 29.
Officers say they are still keen to speak to any witnesses and have urged them to call 101 quoting incident number 560S of 29 June.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment