Woman punched in the mouth in Shrewsbury robbery

West Mercia Police said it happened near to the Bulls Head, Castle Gates, on Thursday, June 28, between 8pm and 8.45pm.

Officers believe four men were involved and are now appealing for more information.

The victim, a woman in her mid 30s, was punched in the mouth and had £60 stolen from her coat pocket, as well as four packets of cigarettes from her bag.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with the incident number 0945-S-300618.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org