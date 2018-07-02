New assistant chief constable appointed

Geoff Wessell will join the chief officer team with West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police, from Avon & Somerset Police.

He will become the assistant chief constable (ACC) for shared policing services, a role which has responsibility protective services, including operations, OCC and criminal justice, as well as the alliance in the region on the regional organised crime unit, strategic roads policing, public order, and firearms.

ACC Wessell will work with each of the two existing ACCs for local policing in West Mercia and Warwickshire and oversee the delivery of the policing services that serve both forces in the alliance.

He said: "I'm proud to be joining two forces known for their professionalism and dedication to protecting people from harm. The values of both forces are very much in line with my own: professionalism, integrity, selflessness and dedicated to the care and protection of the public. I am excited to begin working with our officers, staff and volunteers to deliver the very best service our communities deserve."

Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, Anthony Bangham said: "I am delighted to welcome Geoff to our chief officer team, bringing with him the experience and skills required to best support our two police forces delivering our shared services to the communities we serve."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion said: "This new post ensures new dedicated leadership for key areas of policing, such as child sexual exploitation, drugs and major crimes. I look forward to working with Geoff to ensure the force is delivering the best possible service to our communities, for whom I know these are important issues."

ACC Wessell began his police career with Greater Manchester Police in 1992. Originally from the West Country, Geoff joined his wife in the North West and spent the first four years working the intense city centre beat in Manchester, before working throughout the metropolitan area and specialising in leading major and serious crime investigations.

Following his move to Avon and Somerset Police, Geoff served in a number of different roles which included heading up the Public Protection team and leading on a number of nationally high profile CSE cases. He spent two years as the Commander for policing in rural Somerset along with an extended period of temporary promotion to Chief Superintendent, leading the Prevention and Protection department which was responsible for safeguarding, victim and offender management.