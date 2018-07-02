Menu

Fourth arrest over crash injuries

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of wounding over a crash between a car and a moped.

The arrest means a total of four people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to the incident, which happened at about 4am on Friday, at Church Street, Hadley, Telford.

A woman in her 30s is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

All four people arrested have been released under investigation.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
