Fourth arrest over crash injuries
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of wounding over a crash between a car and a moped.
The arrest means a total of four people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to the incident, which happened at about 4am on Friday, at Church Street, Hadley, Telford.
A woman in her 30s is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
All four people arrested have been released under investigation.
