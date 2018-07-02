Church near Shrewsbury shut after break-ins

Thieves have been targeting St Michael's Church, Ford, over the last couple of months.

PCSO Joe Bradley said money had been stolen from the collection a number of times, the organ has been damaged and the toilet has been broken into.

The church has now taken the decision to shut the church to the public while investigations continue.

PCSO Bradley said: "The vicar didn't want to lock it up but felt like she had to because of what's been happening.

"Most recently the lock on the toilet, which is on the side of the church, has been broken off and now the church has to find the money to replace it."

CCTV will be installed in the coming weeks to prevent further incidents.