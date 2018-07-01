Youths set fire in Much Wenlock parkland

It follows reports that a gang of youths started a fire on a patch of land at Gaskell Field in Much Wenlock on Saturday evening.

A member of the public called police reporting that the youths had built a fire. When they were approached, the group left the area and the fire was extinguished safely by the caller.

The group was of at least eight youths, six male and two female.

A police spokesman said: "As we are all only too aware, setting fires in the current weather can have catastrophic effects."

If anyone is able to identify any of those involved in this behaviour, please call 101 and refer to incident 0864S 300618.

A further telephone call was received later on Saturday night when an unidentified group were shouting and generally causing distress to nearby residents on Station Road, Much Wenlock. This disturbance went of from 11:30pm into the early hours of the morning. If anyone is able to identify any of those involved in this behaviour, please call 101 and refer to incident 0989S 300618.