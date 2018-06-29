Thief steals Shogun and caravan during test drive in Newport

The black and beige Mitsubishi Shogun was stolen from Green Lane, along with a green Gypsy Roma caravan.

Police are investigating after the owner of the vehicles allowed the thief to take a test drive on Wednesday. The car's registration plate ends in GVU.

Anybody who has seen either the car or the caravan is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.